Left Menu
Development News Edition

China using visas for foreign reporters as a weapon, group says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:57 IST
China using visas for foreign reporters as a weapon, group says
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Chinese government has "weaponized" visas as part of a stepped-up campaign of pressure on foreign journalists operating in the country, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a report on Monday.

China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia". Another reporter with the paper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa. "Since 2013, when Xi Jinping's ascension to power was completed, China has forced out nine foreign journalists, either through outright expulsion or by non-renewal of visas. The FCCC fears that China is preparing to expel more journalists," the group said, citing responses from 114 reporters to a survey.

"Chinese authorities are using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before, expanding their deployment of a long-time intimidation tactic as working conditions for foreign journalists in China markedly deteriorated in 2019," it said. Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said the FCCC report was "inappropriate" and that China does not recognize the organization.

"There are over 600 foreign journalists stationed in China and they don't need to worry about their reporting in China as long as they observe Chinese laws and regulations," he told a regular media briefing. Beijing has previously strongly denied accusations the government is limiting press freedoms for foreign reporters. It has also criticized foreign media coverage of issues like the treatment of minority Uighurs in Xinjiang, protests in Hong Kong and China's senior leadership, calling it biased.

The FCCC said that for a second year running, none of the respondents to the survey said reporting conditions in China had improved, with 82% saying they had experienced interference, harassment or violence while out reporting. A quarter of respondents also said they had received visas of less than 12 months. China-based foreign reporters typically receive one-year visas and have to renew them annually.

"As China reaches new heights of economic influence, it has shown a growing willingness to use its considerable state power to suppress factual reporting that does not fit with the global image it seeks to present," the report said. "As scrutiny is intensifying toward China, it is more important than ever for foreign media to have the freedom to report and cover the country," the report added.

"The ability for foreign journalists to be based in China without impediment is crucial for quality international news coverage about the country." Some Reuters journalists are members of the Foreign Correspondents Club of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 4.5k of 16.5k cyber cases solved, over 6k arrested

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Monday said 4,532 out of 16,515 cyber casesregistered in the state between 2015-19 were solved leading tothe arrest of 6,020 peopleIn a written reply to the Assembly, Deshmukh said3,253 police perso...

Azlan Shah Cup postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The 29th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the events organising committee said on Monday. The tournament was scheduled to be held between April 11 to 18 at Malaysia. The health a...

Centre has approved highways projects worth Rs 2,185 Cr for

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said the Centre has approved road and highways development projects worth Rs 2,185 crore for the union territory Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had during a re...

India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5

India reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to five.Indias stock markets fell on the news, reversing sharply from earlier gains. The NSE Nifty 50 index that tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020