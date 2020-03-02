Cong, BJP members push, shove each other in Lok Sabha

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah As soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government.

They then went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation, as Speaker Om Birla continued with proceedings of the House This angered many BJP members, including many from back benches, to rush towards the Congress members.

Members from both sides then began pushing and shoving each other following which the proceedings were first adjourned till 3 pm and then again till 4 pm.

