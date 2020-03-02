Digvijaya is lying, creating sensationalism, Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday responded to the horse-trading allegations leveled by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and claimed that it is an old habit of the Rajya Sabha MP to lie and create sensationalism. "Lying to create sensationalism is his (Digvijaya Singh) old habit. Maybe he wanted to blackmail the Chief Minister (Kamal Nath) and show his importance, that is why he is making such allegations," Chouhan told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. "Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh said.

"They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second installment in Rajya Sabha and the third installment when they help to bring down the government in a no-confidence motion," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.