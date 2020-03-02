Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to take all steps to provide quota to Dhangars: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:28 IST
Maha govt to take all steps to provide quota to Dhangars: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assured that his government will take all necessary steps to provide reservation to the Dhangar community and will also pursue the matter with the Centre Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said in the House that when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister of the state, he always kept the House updated about the issue.

"Chief Minister Thackeray should also speak on the issue and ensure that the Dhangar (shepherd) community members will get what they deserve," Darekar said To this, Thackeray, who was present in the Upper House at that time, said, "My government will take all necessary steps to offer reservation to the Dhangar community. We will go to the Centre and pursue the matter with it." Earlier, while replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Ramhari Rupnavar on reservation for the Dhangar community, state Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi said the demand is for offering reservation to Dhangars without touching the existing quotas for the tribal community.

"We are waiting for the advocate general's response over the matter. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences' report on the Dhangar community is already submitted to the state government," he said The minister also said he does not have any information on how much of Rs 500 crore, sanctioned by the previous BJP-led government for the Dhangar community's welfare, has been utilised so far.

Dhangars, who form nine per cent of the state's population, are currently included in the Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribe (VJNT) category, but they have been demanding ST status Earlier, the Council witnessed ruckus over the issue of reservation for Dhangar community, prompting Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar to adjourn the House twice - initially for five minutes and then for 10 minutes.

While BJP legislators demanded a concrete answer from the tribal development minister over the issue, members of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition countered them, asking what did the BJP do for the Dhangar (shepherd) community in the last five years Congress Leader of the House Sharad Ranpise and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde (of NCP) asked why the BJP failed to offer reservation to the community in education and jobs.

BJP legislator Vinayak Mete said the MVA government has completed three months in office, hence it should inform the Upper House about what action has been taken in this time period on providing reservation to the community Padvi and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab assured the House that compounded cases against people demanding reservation will be withdrawn, but the criminal cases will be probed individually and necessary action will be taken..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh, The Tiger State of India Reiterates Focus on Wildlife Tourism and Combating Threats of Climate Change and Global Warming through Wild-life Conservation

Bhopal New Delhi, India NewsVoir Focused on creating favourable conditions for the conservation of tigers especially the endangered Bengal Tiger and the rare White Tiger Plans to create around 11 more protected areas within the st...

China welcomes US-Taliban deal: Calls for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Af

China on Monday welcomed the landmark US-Taliban deal and called for orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid a security vacuum and prevent the terrorist groups from getting stronger in the war-torn cou...

Warning for heavy rain, snowfall issued in Himachal Pradesh

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from March 4-7, the Meteorological department said on Monday There were light showers in some parts of the state from Sunday, it said. Rajgarh recorded 15 mm ...

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020