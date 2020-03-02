Left Menu
Pralhad Joshi condemns Opposition ruckus in Parliament over Delhi violence

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday condemned the ruckus created by the Opposition in Parliament over the recent violence in Delhi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi (Image Courtesy: LSTV). Image Credit: ANI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday condemned the ruckus created by the Opposition in Parliament over the recent violence in Delhi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said, "Those who didn't take any action even after 3,000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude."

By 1984, Joshi was referring to anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Opposition members created ruckus in both Houses of Parliament over Delhi violence and raised slogans against the BJP-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

