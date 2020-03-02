Left Menu
Opposition rejects Punjab budget as 'web of deceit'

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:50 IST
  02-03-2020
The opposition on Monday rejected the Punjab budget and described it as a "jugglery of figures" and "web of deceit" that "failed" to give solutions to raise income sources. During the budget session, Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia hit out at Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and said the surplus budget claim was a "lie" as the resources dropped by more than Rs 5,000 crore. He claimed the state's debt went up by Rs 60,000 crore in the last three years.

Participating in a discussion on the budget, which was presented on February 28, Majithia said "this budget is just a jugglery of figures and web of deceit.” Everyone has been betrayed — be it farmers, youth, Dalits and even SC students with no provision being kept for their scholarship, alleged Majithia. As per budget estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore in own tax revenues with a loss of Rs 951 crore in VAT, Rs 525 crore in state excise, Rs 250 crore in stamp duty and Rs 345 crore in vehicle registration taxes, said Majithia, adding that the state also suffered a loss of Rs 1,515 crore in state own non-tax revenue taking the entire loss as per budgetary estimates to Rs 5,450 crore.

The Akali leader said Punjab was being run only with central funds in the form of grant-in aid and share in central taxes. After Majithia finished, FM Badal took a swipe at the Akali leader, saying rebel SAD legislator and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa was better than him. "I miss him (Dhindsa),” said Badal.

BJP legislator Arun Narang hit out at the Congress government, saying the previous announcements of setting up horticulture university, Government College in Abohar had not been implemented yet. He alleged the sale of illegal liquor and drugs were rampant in his constituency. Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said the budget failed to explain how the state government would cut down expenditure and raise income sources.

Earlier, the AAP MLA and the leader of the opposition sought permission from the Speaker to bring resolution to condemn violence and arson in Delhi..

