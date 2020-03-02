Left Menu
US not expecting immediate halt to Afghan violence: Pentagon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:36 IST
Washington, Mar 2 (AFP) The Pentagon's top general cautioned on Monday not to expect an immediate halt to violence in Afghanistan, after three people were killed in a bombing in the eastern part of the country

"We don't know exactly who did that yet," said General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, two days after the United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban

"I would caution everybody (not) to think there's going to be an absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan... To think that it is going to go to zero, immediately -- that's probably not going to be the case," he told reporters. (AFP) SCY

