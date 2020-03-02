Greek PM speaks to US President Trump, says has backing on borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greece's borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premier's office said on Monday.

Trump, the statement added, 'recognized the right of Greece to enforce the law on its borders'.

