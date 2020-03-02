Left Menu
MP CM pays tributes to Delhi violence victims

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the Delhi violence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath addressing a gathering on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the Delhi violence. "Recently, riots broke out in Delhi and many people died in the violence, I pay my tribute to the people who lost their lives," said the chief minister while addressing a gathering here.

"It is sad that riots broke out in the capital of the country. Ours is a culture that connects, we connect hearts, relationships, that is what our culture is, and this is what our strength is all about. There is no country which is as diverse as our country whether it is language, religions or castes," he added. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Dewas Mahendra Singh Solanki along with other BJP workers also staged a protest-by showing black flags-against Kamal Nath's statements on Delhi riots and said," Kamal Nath himself is an accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and he is accusing BJP."

The BJP workers along with the MP were subsequently arrested by the police and were later released. At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

