AAP doors open for ''good people'' from other parties: Atishi

  PTI
  Panaji
  Updated: 03-03-2020 09:19 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 09:19 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has said her party is not averse to accepting "good people" from other political backgrounds, provided they are not corrupt or communal and do not have any criminal background. The legislator from Delhi, who is in Goa to strengthen Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) base, said the party wants to emerge as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP and win the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.

The party has not shut its doors for "good people" from other political parties, she said. "We have always said our doors are open for good people from other political parties. It would be arrogant to say good people are there only in AAP," the MLA from south Delhi's Kalkaji seat told PTI on Monday.

"There are lot of good people in other political parties also, there are good people who have often found they are not happy with the culture that exists in their political party," she said. Atishi said her party has been very clear about its criteria of inducting leaders and workers.

"We will never have someone who has the background of being corrupt, criminal or communal. We are open to leaders and volunteers from other political parties, those who have fought for people's issues," she said. The AAP leader also said there are lessons to be learnt from the party's defeat in the 2017 Goa Assembly polls.

"From the Goa experience, what we learnt is that we didnot have a grassroot organisation during the 2017 polls. The party's campaign was talked about and there was public support. But, as we did not have a grassroot organisation, we could not build on the support," she said.

In 2017, the AAP contested 39 out of the total 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa, but it did not win a single seat and its candidates lost deposits in majority of the seats. "We don't think it was a mistake to contest 39 seats.

We wanted to pass on the party's message to everyone. A political party is the voice of people. Unless you reach out to people, how would you know their grievances," Atishi said. PTI RPS GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

