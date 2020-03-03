Trump: Democrats should propose one-year payroll tax cut
United States President Donald Trump said late Monday that the Democrats who control the House of Representatives should propose a one-year payroll tax cut.
"The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one-year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA!" Trump said http://bit.ly/2vqase6 in a tweet.
A top White House adviser told Reuters in February that the Trump administration was considering a 10% tax cut for middle-class Americans and making some other tax reductions permanent as part of a package it intends to propose before the November election.
