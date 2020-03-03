Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence

In the wake of North-East Delhi violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Tuesday staged a protest holding placards, with messages against the Bharatiya Janata Party, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:25 IST
AAP MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence
AAP MPs protesting at Parliament on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of North-East Delhi violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Tuesday staged a protest holding placards, with messages against the Bharatiya Janata Party, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told ANI: "Central government is giving out the message that they are standing with the people who created a riot in the national capital. The government is refusing to discuss the riots, they are also refusing a judicial investigation into the matter."

"What is the importance of Parliament if we can not discuss serious issues like riots. The Central government is not ready to give answers on serious matters. What message are we giving to the citizens of the country," he added. Earlier in the morning, he said that the Home Minister does not have the moral authority to hold his post. "Home Minister Amit Shah does not have the moral authority to continue on his post. Under his watch, miscreants are firing bullets in broad-daylight, students and teachers have been beaten up on campuses. He has not visited the violence-affected areas neither has he met the victims of the mayhem," Singh said.

He also demanded an SIT inquiry on the Delhi violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit centre as well as a tourism and business hub, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus i...

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020