Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Malaysia's political turmoil, questions over trials in 1MDB scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:27 IST
After Malaysia's political turmoil, questions over trials in 1MDB scandal
former prime minister Najib Razak (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hours after Malaysia's change of leadership at the weekend, former prime minister Najib Razak posted a picture of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up on social media.

It was tagged as a gesture of satisfaction with a restaurant meal, but many Malaysians saw it as a bigger sign of happiness from a man who was driven from office in 2018 and is now on trial for corruption over the multi-billion 1MDB fund scandal. With the return of Najib's party to power after a week of political turmoil, and therefore being in a position to influence policy, some Malaysians were questioning whether it will affect the handling of the high profile trials.

Mahathir Mohamad, who was ousted as prime minister in last week's realignments, accused Najib and his party of engineering last week's political crisis to help them avoid conviction. "If Najib can be part of the government now, he can do all sorts of things to free himself," the 94-year-old told a meeting with his party's youth members on Sunday.

Cynthia Gabriel, director of the Kuala Lumpur-based anti-corruption watchdog C4 Center, said: "The worst-case scenario is that these grand corruption trials will be dropped through judicial interference and more." Najib has said he hopes to continue to fight his case in court.

In his first message, new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said fighting corruption would be a priority for his government, whose biggest backer in parliament is Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). The prime minister made no specific mention of the trials.

Muhyiddin took over on Sunday from Mahathir, who had ousted UMNO in 2018 amid anger over the 1MDB scandal that stretched from Malaysia to the Middle East to Hollywood. Najib, his wife, UMNO's leader, and others were quickly put on trial for corruption. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates $4.5 billion was misappropriated from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign fund between 2009 and 2014. U.S. and Malaysian authorities say over $1 billion stolen from 1MDB flowed into Najib's personal bank accounts.

The case has also led to scrutiny of Goldman Sachs, which Malaysia has accused of misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB. Three units of the bank have pleaded not guilty. Najib is facing five trials, the first of which - involving seven charges linked to $10 million misappropriated from a 1MDB unit - is expected to reach a verdict within months.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials.

MULTIPLE TRIALS

Among 10 others on trial for corruption are Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor and UMNO party leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Muhyiddin's office did not respond to a request for comment on what would happen to the trials now. Najib did not respond to requests for comment but told reporters on Monday that he hoped to continue fighting his case in court.

"We'll go through the court process," he said. "It's the only credible way." A senior UMNO official echoed Najib's sentiments, saying the new government should not interfere in the courts.

"If we interfere by withdrawing cases of those charged, the people would say the government does not respect the law and the judicial body is not independent; so, don't mar that concept," party secretary-general Annuar Musa told state news agency Bernama. Although Najib was quick to post congratulations to Muhyiddin on social media, their relationship has been strained.

Muhyiddin was fired by Najib as his deputy in 2015 after questioning his handling of 1MDB. That led Muhyiddin to form the new party with Mahathir that brought them both back into office before it was torn apart in the recent political fighting. Najib had not been directly involved in coalition talks even if he had tried to encourage Mahathir's downfall from behind the scenes, said one source close to the new prime minister who did not want to be identified.

"Muhyiddin doesn't want to deal with Najib," the source said. Muhyiddin pointedly emphasized "efforts to stamp out corruption" in his first public speech on Monday.

Despite his fall, Najib is an elected lawmaker and remains a senior figure within the UMNO party. He has a large popular base. His Facebook page has 3.9 million likes compared to 3.6 million for Mahathir's and fewer than 1 million for Muhyiddin's. Workers at the Indian Muslim restaurant where Najib posted his selfie after Muhyiddin's swearing-in said he had been in a particularly good mood on Sunday.

"No matter how busy with politics, don't forget to eat first. Love yourself first," Najib's Facebook post said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with health minister, top officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the governments preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official saidThe move comes a day afte...

Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as GSK India MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020. He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the comp...

London stocks climb on hopes of monetary stimulus

Londons FTSE 100 index rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, as central banks around the world raised hopes of more possible monetary stimulus to shield the global economy from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. The blue-chip ind...

South Korea's first feminist party launches on International Women's Day

By Seulki Lee SEOUL, March 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South Koreas first feminist party has vowed to push for equal pay and tougher laws to end widespread voyeurism against women as it gears up to contest an upcoming election.Due to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020