EC announces bypoll to RS seat BJP's Birender Singh quit

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana vacated by former Union minister Birender Singh. The election will be held on March 26, the commission said.

Singh's term was to end on August 1, 2022. He resigned on January 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 26 evening, an hour after the polling is over..

