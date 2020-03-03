''Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence after Holi''

The government is ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in Delhi after Holi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. Amid uproar in the House by members demanding an immediate discussion on the issue,the speaker said the matter can be taken up after the festival.

Proceedings have been disrupted in Lok Sabha over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter. Over 40 people have been killed and 200 injured in violence in northeast Delhi.PTI JD DV DV.

