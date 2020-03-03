Left Menu
PM Modi's tweet that he planned to give up social media meant to divert public attention: Mayawati

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:27 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:27 IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said people "feel" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement a day earlier that he was contemplating giving up social media presence was meant to divert public attention from "shortcomings" of the government. Her statement came before the prime minister once again took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

In a Hindi tweet, Mayawati said, "The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms has made the headlines. But, people are apprehensive that this step is, in fact, meant to divert the public attention from the shortcomings of the party and the government." "This step seems to be full of politically vested interest," she alleged. Prime Minister Modi created a flutter on Monday tweeting, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted".

However, his tweet on Tuesday puts a stop to all speculation that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts..

