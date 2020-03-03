Left Menu
Opposition parties urge govt to discuss Delhi riots in parliament: Anand Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the government should immediately start the discussion on the violence that took place in Delhi in February.

Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to media in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the government should immediately start the discussion on the violence that took place in Delhi in February. Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, "In Rajya Sabha, opposition parties have urged the chairman and the government to discuss the Delhi riots. We have also given notice regarding the same. In the Delhi riots, many people lost lives and hundreds were injured and thousands have been rendered homeless and there was loss of properties as well."

"There is a need for parliament not only to discuss but also fix accountability and that is what parliamentary democracy is all about. The government should give up its rigidity and in the larger interest of democracy and parliament accept the discussion," he said. The Congress leader said, "The session is going on and on the second day the whole country is looking forward to what is happening in parliament. The govt should start the discussion immediately. It is disappointing that the government is shy about having a discussion."

"India is our country and slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and the tri-colour have to be held in high respect by all Indians. But they cannot be used by any political party or a private person to incite polarisation, tension and collision in society," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

