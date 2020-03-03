Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, asks him to focus on Coronavirus challenge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to focus on the Coronavirus challenge.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, asks him to focus on Coronavirus challenge
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to focus on the Coronavirus challenge. "Dear PMO India, quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Coronavirus challenge. Here's how it's done," the Congress leader tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi attached a video message of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong along with his tweet, where the latter talks about the challenge of facing Coronavirus scare and measures to stop its spread. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country's preparedness regarding the deadly Coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection." "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in another tweet.

Modi's remarks come after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday those who have come to the state from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections are Indian citizens and need not apply for citizenship afresh. Banerjee also slammed the Mo...

New York City school closed Tuesday after suspected case of coronavirus - statement

A New York City school says it will be closed on Tuesday after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community, the SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement.The school said the closure was a precautionary measure an...

51 lakh people issued Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY e-cards in Bihar

Implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Bihar has crossed another milestone as 51 lakh beneficiaries received their Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB PM-JAY e-cards. With this, e-cards have been issued to more than 24.19 lakh...

OPEC gathers in Vienna to discuss further cuts in oil output

OPEC ministers were starting to arrive in Vienna on Tuesday where they will debate whether to cut oil production further as the spread of the coronavirus hits demand for crude worldwide. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020