Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, asks him to focus on Coronavirus challenge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to focus on the Coronavirus challenge. "Dear PMO India, quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Coronavirus challenge. Here's how it's done," the Congress leader tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi attached a video message of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong along with his tweet, where the latter talks about the challenge of facing Coronavirus scare and measures to stop its spread. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country's preparedness regarding the deadly Coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection." "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in another tweet.

Modi's remarks come after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

