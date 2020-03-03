BJP MLA''s "derogatory" comments against freedom fighter

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's "derogatory" comments against centenarian freedom fighter H S Doreswamy disrupted Karnataka assembly proceedings for the second day on Tuesday, with Congress insisting on a discussion on the issue and the Speaker disallowing it, citing rules. The stalemate engulfed most of the proceedings as the House, scheduled to meet at 11 AM for a special discussion on the Constitution, assembled only by 1.40 PM as hectic parleys were on at Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's chamber.

Earlier, Congress members continued their protest from the well, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Siddarmaiah demanding they be allowed to raise the issue under a rule giving residuary powers to the Speaker and that Yatnal be expelled for violating a provision of the Constitution. However, ruling BJP members, including Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy objected and said as per rules notice should also be served to the member against whom action was sought.

Madhuswamy also said the constitutional provisions cited by Siddaramaiah related to fundamental duties and does not have any link to the present case. "Ideals are different from individuals- the law is very clear. The fundamental duties have not been touched in this case and hence the notice by LoP should be rejected," he said.

As arguments continued and his repeated requests to the opposition to give notice as per rules and until then continue with the special debate on the Constitution bore no fruit, the Speaker read out his ruling,rejecting the notice given by LoP. Since a charge had been levelled against a member, notice had to be given and a copy served to the member concerned and also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he said.

As the given notice was based on media reports, it cannot be allowed as per rules, the Speaker said. "The incident had happened outside the House and it has come across that the member (Yatnal) had not violated the fundamental duties under Article 51(A) of the Constitution.

In this background the notice given by the LoP cannot be considered. Hence the notice has been rejected," the Speaker ruled and adjourned the House for lunch. Terming Kageri's ruling as "partisan","undemocratic" and "dictatorial", Siddaramaiah said Congress would continue to protest in the house.

Yatnal's recent comments against Doreswamy, calling him a "fake freedom fighter" and "Pakistani agent", has been in the eye of the storm with opposition parties up in arms against him in the last few days. Congress has even been demanded revocation his assembly membership. A defiant Yatnal has made it clear there was no question of withdrawing his statements against Doreswamy and had even called him a "mouthpiece" in favour of JD(S) and Congress.

Several BJP legislators too have come out in defence of the Vijayapura City MLA, questioning Congress and the freedom fighter for their alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Before the Speaker's ruling,both Congress and BJP members engaged in heated arguments.

As Siddarmaiah alleged that RSS was behind such comments made by Yatnal, BJP members strongly objected to it. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said Siddarmaiah had made remarks against the Speaker and he should also be expelled.

Minister K S Eshwarappa alleged that the LoP had made derogatory comments against Modi in the past and so he should also be expelled. Another BJP MLA pointed out that Doreswamy had made comments against Veer Savarkar..

