100 units free power: Report awaited, says Maha minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday indicated in the Legislative Council that a plan for free supply of 100 units of electricity to all farmers could be rolled out after a report on it is finalised. He was responding to a question by BJP MLC Parinay Fuke.

"The power ministry is reviewing current generation and transmission situation in the state. The report on this will be available in three months. After we get the report, we will take appropriate action on giving 100 units free to farmers," he said. Incidentally, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had earlier said it may not be feasible for Maharashtra presently to give free power upto 100 units to farmers.

Raut admitted power tariffs in the state were high as generation units were far away from coal mines, which raised transportation and other input costs..

