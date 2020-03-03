Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:25 IST
Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

Alleging that the government was "running away" from debate on the Delhi riots, the Congress on Tuesday said the centre's stand against immediate discussion on the issue was the biggest "vote of no-confidence" in the institution of Parliament. The Congress' attack came after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day Tuesday amid unrelenting demands for an immediate discussion on last week's communal violence in the national capital.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the reason given for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi riots was that the debate will be allowed after normalcy is restored. "We have heard it for the last two days. It is a motivated, camouflaged, malicious explanation. The discussion is required because there is no normalcy," he said at a press conference.

"We are sad that some regional parties from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have appeared to have swallowed this spurious explantation or may be they are not so innocent," he said. Singhvi said not discussing the Delhi riots would amount to "abdication of parliamentary duty".

"This explanation of the government is an insult to Parliament. It is the biggest vote of no-confidence in each MP and in the entire institution of Parliament," he said. "Are our MPs so irresponsible, so inexperienced, so casual, as to cause more provocation, to pour oil over troubled waters, to create more polarisation which is what the government is suggesting?" Singhvi asked.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition's argument is that this is a very serious matter and should be given priority. "Government says we leave it on the speaker, the speaker says debate will happen after things will be normal. Now coming under pressure, they are saying it will be discussed after Holi," Chowdhury said.

"Holi with blood is being played and you are talking about (festival of) Holi. They are running away from debate and are scared of debate," Chowdhury said. Asked about the incident in which BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other in Lok Sabha, he said, "the Well belongs to all. We should not go to that side (treasury benches), but Well is for everyone... It is common property." Earlier, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said there is a need for Parliament not only to discuss Delhi riots but also to fix accountability as that is exactly what Parliamentary democracy is all about.

"The government should give up its obduracy, its rigidity, and in the larger interest of Indian democracy respect the institution of Indian Parliament by accepting discussion on the issue," he said. It is time to send a message to the people in Delhi and citizens across the country that Parliament, irrespective of parties, is collectively concerned and jointly condemns what has happened in the national capital, Sharma said.

"Silence of Indian Parliament does not auger well and will be a poor reflection on the largest democracy in this world," he said. Sharma also expressed concern over friendly countries conveying their concerns over the violence in Delhi.

"India's Parliament debating and sending a message will be in the country's interest in today's situation," he said. Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to step up vigil at airports, bus depots and railway

With fresh novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations. The state government has decided to be more vigilant, with ...

Par panel voices concern over decline in permanent employees at CPSEs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed concerns over the gradual decline in the number of permanent employees in CPSEs, and suggested the state-owned firms to promote jobs and desist from engaging workers on a contract basis. The 31-mem...

Red Sox LHP Sale to have MRI on elbow

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have an MRI on his sore left elbow on Tuesday, and the results will be sent to Dr. James Andrews for review, interim manager Ron Roenicke said. The seven-time All-Star experienced soreness in his elbow aft...

Biden, Bernie's Super Tuesday brawl to shape Democratic race

Los Angeles US, Mar 3 AP Millions of voters from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, the delegate-rich prize in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination thats shaping up as a contest between two starkly dif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020