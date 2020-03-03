Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

Alleging that the government was "running away" from debate on the Delhi riots, the Congress on Tuesday said the centre's stand against immediate discussion on the issue was the biggest "vote of no-confidence" in the institution of Parliament. The Congress' attack came after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day Tuesday amid unrelenting demands for an immediate discussion on last week's communal violence in the national capital.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the reason given for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi riots was that the debate will be allowed after normalcy is restored. "We have heard it for the last two days. It is a motivated, camouflaged, malicious explanation. The discussion is required because there is no normalcy," he said at a press conference.

"We are sad that some regional parties from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have appeared to have swallowed this spurious explantation or may be they are not so innocent," he said. Singhvi said not discussing the Delhi riots would amount to "abdication of parliamentary duty".

"This explanation of the government is an insult to Parliament. It is the biggest vote of no-confidence in each MP and in the entire institution of Parliament," he said. "Are our MPs so irresponsible, so inexperienced, so casual, as to cause more provocation, to pour oil over troubled waters, to create more polarisation which is what the government is suggesting?" Singhvi asked.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition's argument is that this is a very serious matter and should be given priority. "Government says we leave it on the speaker, the speaker says debate will happen after things will be normal. Now coming under pressure, they are saying it will be discussed after Holi," Chowdhury said.

"Holi with blood is being played and you are talking about (festival of) Holi. They are running away from debate and are scared of debate," Chowdhury said. Asked about the incident in which BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other in Lok Sabha, he said, "the Well belongs to all. We should not go to that side (treasury benches), but Well is for everyone... It is common property." Earlier, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said there is a need for Parliament not only to discuss Delhi riots but also to fix accountability as that is exactly what Parliamentary democracy is all about.

"The government should give up its obduracy, its rigidity, and in the larger interest of Indian democracy respect the institution of Indian Parliament by accepting discussion on the issue," he said. It is time to send a message to the people in Delhi and citizens across the country that Parliament, irrespective of parties, is collectively concerned and jointly condemns what has happened in the national capital, Sharma said.

"Silence of Indian Parliament does not auger well and will be a poor reflection on the largest democracy in this world," he said. Sharma also expressed concern over friendly countries conveying their concerns over the violence in Delhi.

"India's Parliament debating and sending a message will be in the country's interest in today's situation," he said. Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter..

