LS witnesses ruckus for 2nd day, Speaker says govt ready for discussion on Delhi violence after Holi

The government is ready for discussion on Delhi violence after Holi on March 11, Speaker Om Birla told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the House witnessed unruly scenes for the second successive day over Opposition pressed for an immediate discussion on the issue. The Congress and BJP members nearly pushed each other in the ruckus as a bill was taken up for passage in the din. Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. The House had witnessed two adjournments earlier with the Opposition insisting on an immediate discussion on the violence.

Papers were laid on the table when the House met at 2 p.m. A bill to strengthen cooperative banks was also introduced in the din. But Opposition members strongly protested and came to the well of the House when the Speaker said that the government is ready for a discussion on Delhi violence after Holi on March 11.

"Considering the situation in the country, I feel on the issue you have raised, I will give my directions today. There is a festival of Holi and it should be celebrated in an atmosphere of amity. The government is ready for discussion on this issue. And the government has said that after Holi, on March 11, there should be a discussion. You asked for discussion and the government is ready. We should discuss in the House.Go to your seat and discuss it. The House is for debate," he said. The Speaker also reminded members of his direction earlier in the day that crossing over by treasury or opposition members to other side during commotion in the House will lead to suspension for the remaining session.

Amid the din, the House took up Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 for passage.Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came to the other side of the Well and had argument with BJP member Locket Chaterjee who apparently tried to tell him to go back towards the opposition side. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to take him towards the opposition benches. Some other opposition members also came behind Chowdhury towards the treasury benches and BJP members sought to stop them. Amid the ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Union Minister Smriti Irani had an argument with opposition members apparently over the way they had behaved in the well of the House and tossed papers. The Speaker also said that Tuesday's agenda includes discussion on demands for grants for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for 2020-21. "You do not want to discuss issues related to Dalits and weaker sections," he asked.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the government was ready for discussion on the date decided by Speaker. Earlier, when the House met in the morning, the Speaker asked members not to bring placards to the House and warned that if a member from the opposition or treasury benches crosses to the other side during proceedings of the House, he will be suspended for the remaining part of the session.

The Speaker said members had decided that howsoever serious an issue may be, it will be taken up after the Question Hour. Noting that the House runs with the cooperation of all members, the Speaker said an all-party meeting had been held in the morning and two issues were discussed.

"In the House, whether the member is from the treasury benches or from the opposition, no one will cross to the seat of a member on the other side. If any member goes, I am giving a direction, he will be suspended for the period of the session," he said. Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they were in the House to raise issues concerning people.

He said body count in Delhi riots was increasing by the day. "Delhi is burning. The whole country is watching," he said. Chowdhury said they had urged the Chair and the government for a discussion on the issue. DMK member TR Baalu said the government has so far not reacted in Parliament on Delhi riots.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government supports the decision taken by the chair to maintain discipline in the House. He said if the opposition wants to raise the issue, they can do so in the zero hour.The minister said that restoration of peace and normalcy in Delhi was the topmost priority.

"Even then, If you decide, the government is ready for discussion," he said.The Speaker said that the second issue was of placards and no one will bring them to the House. As opposition members protested, he asked if they wanted to run the House by bringing placards. With opposition members continuing their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House assembled again, the opposition members continued to press with their demand for immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. On Monday, when the House met after a recess, it witnessed adjournments over the opposition's demand with BJP and Congress members also pushing each other. Later they made complaints to the Speaker. The Congress members had brought placards to the House on Tuesday.

The Speaker had expressed pain at the developments in the House on Monday.At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the communal violence in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

