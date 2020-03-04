Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he had a very good conversation with Taliban leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:57 IST
Trump says he had a very good conversation with Taliban leader

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with a leader of the Afghan Islamist group Taliban on Tuesday and they had a very good talk.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House days after the United States and Taliban signed a troop withdrawal agreement.

A Taliban spokesman said earlier the group's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund had held a phone call with Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020