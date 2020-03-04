Trump says he had a very good conversation with Taliban leader
U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with a leader of the Afghan Islamist group Taliban on Tuesday and they had a very good talk.
Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House days after the United States and Taliban signed a troop withdrawal agreement.
A Taliban spokesman said earlier the group's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund had held a phone call with Trump.
