Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia parliament session delayed by two months to May 18 - speaker

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:50 IST
Malaysia parliament session delayed by two months to May 18 - speaker

Malaysia's new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has asked for a two-month delay to the start of parliamentary proceedings, the speaker of the legislative body said on Wednesday. Parliament will reconvene from May 18 to June 23, speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said after receiving a letter from the premier.

The session was due to start on Monday. Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the surprise resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, but he has yet to name any cabinet colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP suspends two local body leaders for anti-CAA stand

The Maharashtra BJP has suspended the chairperson of a party-ruled municipal council and deputy head of another local body which recently passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye posted the s...

Super Tuesday 2020: Biden secures initial win in southern states, Sanders takes Vermont

US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden secured a big win in the southern US states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee on Super Tuesday. Front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders, as expect...

BCCI austerity drive: IPL champions' prize money halved

The BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL champions prize money will be halved as compared to 2019. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a w...

Russia says Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria's Idlib -media

Russia accused Turkey on Wednesday of failing to meet its obligations under a pact to create a demilitarized zone in Syrias Idlib province and aiding militants instead.The RIA news agency quoted a Russian defense ministry spokesman as sayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020