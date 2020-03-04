At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win at least seven large states on Super Tuesday, with the biggest prizes in Texas and California still to be decided. With partial results in from 10 of the Super Tuesday states, Biden was forecast to win at least 99 delegates, with Bernie Sanders getting at least 49, Michael Bloomberg 7, Elizabeth Warren four and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground as 14 states, one U.S. territory and Democrats living abroad vote to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November. NORTH CAROLINA

Delegate count: 110 Biden is projected to win and secure at least 19 delegates. Sanders will win at least six delegates.

His victory was fueled at least in part by his overwhelming advantage among black voters. The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT Wednesday).

VIRGINIA Delegate count: 99

Biden easily won Virginia and secured at least 49 delegates. Sanders will win at least 19 delegates. Warren will take at least one delegate. The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided who to back in the last few days.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). ALABAMA

Delegate count: 52 Biden is projected to easily win and secure at least 6 delegates.

Biden continued his Deep South wins in Alabama. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, propelled him to a win there. The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

TEXAS Delegate count: 228

Early returns showed Sanders in the lead with Biden second and Bloomberg third but it appeared to be a close race. Sanders had been heavily favored to win in Texas but Biden had spent heavily in the state and was banking on a late surge. Bloomberg had massive spending in the state and appeared to be taking a share of the moderate vote.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415 The polls close at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT Wednesday).

California will be one of the most closely watched states on Tuesday. Sanders will look to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates. Biden will try to remain close enough to prevent a blowout. MASSACHUSETTS

Delegate count: 91 Media reports projected Bid would win the state.

Early returns showed Biden in the lead with Sanders in second place and Warren in third. All three were projected to win at least 3 delegates. Warren was once thought to be the favorite in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). MINNESOTA

Delegate count: 75 Media outlets projected Bid would win, and early results showed him ahead with Sanders in second place.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden. The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

COLORADO Delegate count: 67

Sanders was projected to win. After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders is hoping states like Colorado will fuel a Super Tuesday advantage.

The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT). TENNESSEE

Delegate count: 64 Biden is projected to win and secure at least 15 delegates with Sanders in second place and at least 7 delegates.

With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in Tennessee, campaigns were banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden hoped his support among African Americans would carry him to victory. The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

OKLAHOMA Delegate count: 37

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Biden is projected to win the state with Sanders in second place.

Oklahoma is Warren's birthplace of one candidate but early results found her well behind. VERMONT

Delegate count: 16 Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least 8 delegates. He has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). ARKANSAS

Delegate count: 31 Biden was projected to win the state and secure at least 4 delegates.

Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and picked up endorsements from elected officials there, but early returns showed him in third place behind Biden and Sanders. The polls closed at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Wednesday).

UTAH Delegate count: 29

Sanders was projected to win the state and secure at least 3 delegates. The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

The polls closed at 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT Wednesday). MAINE

Delegate count: 24 After polls closed, the state was too close to call, with Biden and Sanders running neck-and-neck and Warren in third place.

Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, had been the favorite going into Super Tuesday. The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

AMERICAN SAMOA Delegate count: 6

The caucus concluded by 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). Bloomberg won American Samoa and will secure at least four delegates. U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest.

The U.S. Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates. DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13 This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

