Insisting on govt to discuss Delhi violence in House, says Rahul Gandhi
We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told ANI on Wednesday.
We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told ANI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress party called an urgent meeting with its Lok Sabha MPs over the issues of Delhi violence and vandalisation at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh.
At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi last week. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)
