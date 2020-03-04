Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insisting on govt to discuss Delhi violence in House, says Rahul Gandhi

We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told ANI on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:16 IST
Insisting on govt to discuss Delhi violence in House, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told ANI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress party called an urgent meeting with its Lok Sabha MPs over the issues of Delhi violence and vandalisation at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi last week. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams BJP govt in Gujarat over infant deaths

The Congress on Wednesday held the BJP government in Gujarat responsible for the death of over 15,000 infants during treatment at newborn care units across the state in the last two years. Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress...

NCLAT sets aside pleas of auditors Deloitte Hanskin and KPMG arm BSR & Associates challenging their impleadments in IL&FS probe by NCLT.

NCLAT sets aside pleas of auditors Deloitte Hanskin and KPMG arm BSR Associates challenging their impleadments in ILFS probe by NCLT....

Bloomberg to reassess White House bid on Wednesday, NBC reports

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, NBC News reported.The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment. The billio...

Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown

Human rights group Amnesty International on Wednesday accused the Iranian security forces of killing 23 children, mostly with live ammunition, during a November crackdown on anti-government protests. Protests broke out across Iran from Nove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020