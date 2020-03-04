Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid Opposition uproar over Delhi violence
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following uproar by Opposition parties over the violence in the national capital.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following uproar by Opposition parties over the violence in the national capital. The Opposition is demanding that the House discuss the issue of violence without further delay.
Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Tuesday as well, with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Opposition
- Rajya Sabha
- Delhi
- MPs
- NorthEast Delhi
ALSO READ
Opposition stoking protests, not interested in peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Opposition creates ruckus in Odisha Assembly over neglect of Odia language by govt
Sports News Roundup: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans; Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco and more
No discussion yet with Sonia Gandhi on nomination of Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha: AICC
Adityanath junks Opposition claims over crime, women empowerment