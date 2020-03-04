Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid Opposition uproar over Delhi violence

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following uproar by Opposition parties over the violence in the national capital. The Opposition is demanding that the House discuss the issue of violence without further delay.

Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Tuesday as well, with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue. At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.