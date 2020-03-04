Sanders wins Democratic primary in California
Washington, Mar 4 (AP) Bernie Sanders has won California's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 415 delegates at stake, the biggest haul on the electoral map
Sanders' campaign has long seen the nation's most populous state as a critical early contest and has had droves of volunteers organizing events across the state. Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton and was hoping for a comeback that would be a capstone moment for the state's progressive wing
Sanders has also won Utah, Vermont and Colorado. Joe Biden has won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. (AP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes' shirt; Minnesota ace Jose Berrios made his spring debut and more
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette leverages PressReader's Branded Edition 2.0 technology for its Digital Replica, winning the 2020 Mega-Innovation Award
Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota