Congress, BSP, SP MLAs arrive in Bhopal in special plane
A group of Congress, BSP and SP MLAs arrived here in a special plane along with Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot. However, their exact number was not immediately known, a senior Congress leader said.
The ruling Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to poach its MLAs to destabilise the Kamal Nath government, a charge denied by the opposition party. The 230-member state Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP (107). The simple majority mark is 116.
Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the BSP and one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) are providing crucial support to the Congress government..
