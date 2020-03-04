Left Menu
Development News Edition

We were in 'tremendous pressure' after others visited violence-hit areas of Delhi: Congress MP K Suresh

Congress leader K Suresh on Wednesday said their party MPs were in "tremendous pressure" from their constituencies to visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and meet the affected families.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:35 IST
We were in 'tremendous pressure' after others visited violence-hit areas of Delhi: Congress MP K Suresh
Congress MP K Suresh talking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader K Suresh on Wednesday said their party MPs were in "tremendous pressure" from their constituencies to visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and meet the affected families. Talking to ANI during the party delegation's visit to violence-affected areas, Suresh said: "The Congress MPs had so far not visited the riot-affected areas, but the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties MPs had visited. So, we were under tremendous pressure from our constituencies."

"Other countries are watching the situation of our national capital. People were killed, properties were damaged," he added. A delegation of Congres leaders led by Rahul Gandhi visited the violence-affected parts of north-east Delhi today.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked parts of Delhi for four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Four-year doping ban for Olympic women's steeple champion Jebet

Paris, March 4 AFP Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for four years after testing positive for banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU announced Wednesday. Hit with a provisional ban in 2018 a...

8 people kept under observation in AP; No positive coronavirus

Eight people who arrived from different foreign countries in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday were placed under observation for possible novel coronavirus infection as the government asked officials to take concerted preventive efforts while ass...

Billionaire Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden: statement

Washington, Mar 4 AFP US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said on Wednesday he was quitting the Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super TuesdayThree months...

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, advising its employees to work from home for the next couple of days. It said the infected employee had recently return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020