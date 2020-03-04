We were in 'tremendous pressure' after others visited violence-hit areas of Delhi: Congress MP K Suresh

Congress leader K Suresh on Wednesday said their party MPs were in "tremendous pressure" from their constituencies to visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and meet the affected families. Talking to ANI during the party delegation's visit to violence-affected areas, Suresh said: "The Congress MPs had so far not visited the riot-affected areas, but the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties MPs had visited. So, we were under tremendous pressure from our constituencies."

"Other countries are watching the situation of our national capital. People were killed, properties were damaged," he added. A delegation of Congres leaders led by Rahul Gandhi visited the violence-affected parts of north-east Delhi today.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked parts of Delhi for four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

