Kejriwal, ministers, AAP MLAs not to celebrate Holi in wake of violence, coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:24 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he, cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs will not celebrate Holi in view of recent violence in northeast Delhi and the coronavirus outbreak. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP MLAs will also not attend Holi event to avoid any large gathering in view of coronavirus fears.

Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "I am not celebrating Holi due to both reasons (violence and coronavirus). In violence, several people were killed in Delhi. "There are families which are in distress due to the recent riots. I am not celebrating Holi. Our ministers and MLAs will also not celebrate Holi this year," he said.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, has left 42 dead and over 200 injured. Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that his party expressed concern over the assault on the social harmony and brotherhood due to the incidents of recent days in Delhi.

In view these incidents, Delhi BJP has decided not to celebrate Holi, Tiwari said in a Hindi tweet. Also, the eight BJP MLAs, including Bidhuri, have decided that they would not attend Holi function.

"The MLAs endorsed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda," the statement stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Soon after, Shah and Nadda made similar announcements.

In view of expert advice against mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread, BJP MLAs said that preventing spread of coronavirus is everyone's responsibility. "Non-participation in mass scale Holi celebrations is a part of it," he said..

