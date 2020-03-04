Left Menu
Speaker to amend his speech on Constitution after Cong raises

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 04-03-2020 20:40 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 20:40 IST
With opposition Congress pointing out that his speech on the Constitution appeared to dilute the role of B R Ambedkar in drafting it,Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said it was not his intention to do so and the portion would be amended. The Speaker's introductory speech ahead of the special debate on the Constitution also came under Congress' scrutiny with senior MLA H K Patil noting that there was no reference to freedom fighters from the grand old party.

Speaking during the debate on the Constitution, Patil told the Speaker that a careful reading of his speech made it seem as if it was "influenced by his political parentage." There was no reference to the freedom struggle and freedom fighters from Congress, including the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, adding that the party's role in the movement cannot be discarded. "While speaking on the Constitution, if there is no regard shown to those who fought and contributed to it, it will be wrong," he said, adding he was only pointing it out as the Chair should not make such a mistake The Speaker said his speech had only focused on the Constitution and that did not mean other things were discarded and should not be interpreted wrongly.

Patil and other Congress members concurred with him. Kageri, a six time BJP MLA, has had strong association with RSS.

Later, again referring to the Speaker's speech, Patil pointed to the part on reference to the "original draft copy" of the Constitution and said it needs to be rectified. Acknowledging the contributions of many Karnataka leaders in the drafting and framing of the Constitution,Kageri Kageri in his speech referred to Sir B N Rau, a native of Mangaluru, saying it was his "original draft copy" of the Constitution that was submitted to the Ambedkar-led drafting committee, which after due deliberations, made several revisions to it.

The Speaker subsequently hailed the "great contribution" of Ambedkar in the drafting the Constitution. Supporting Patil, former Speaker Ramesh Kumar noted that though the drafting committee had seven members, other than Ambedkar, others were not regularly part of it, leaving the "father of the Constitution" alone to complete the job.

While BJP MLA P Rajeev said it was M N Roy who came up with the first draft of the Constitution, Congress' Priyank Kharge said Roy came out with it's aims and objectives. JDS MLA Shivalinge Gowda said that rather than debating on who wrote the Constitution, the discussion should focus on it's current state and things that are happening.

Intervening, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution cannot be forgotten and there can be no dispute on it. "The whole world knows it..." he said to thumping of desks from all members, cutting across party lines.

