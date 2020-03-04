BJP trying to bring down elected govt in MP, such conspiracies blot on democracy: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh by "poaching" MLAs using money and power, and said such conspiracies were a "blot on democracy". The opposition party also said it was hopeful of the Supreme Court taking cognisance of the issue and that the BJP will not succeed in toppling the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appears to have survived a poaching bid, with senior party leaders on Wednesday blaming the BJP for the alleged move and Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserting that there was no threat to his regime. In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal slammed the BJP for trying to "poach" MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. "In its naked lust for power, the BJP has exposed its unprincipled, opportunistic and power-hungry character by trying to poach Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"In all non-BJP ruling states, the BJP is publicly encouraging and orchestrating defection, horse trading, treachery and above all political immorality. It is more than apparent that the Prime Minister and his party leaders are directly involved in this treachery," he alleged. In Madhya Pradesh, this dissolute political treachery of the BJP is going to fall flat on its face, he said.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath will complete its five year term, he added. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "trampling upon the Constitution" has become the character of the BJP.

"Where they can't ally, they indulge in breaking (MLAs)," he said. They cannot swallow the fact that the people have ordered them to stay away from power, Surjewala tweeted.

"The BJP's conspiracy to hijack the mandate in Madhya Pradesh will never succeed," he said. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that in a democracy, it is the people who decide whose government is to be formed. "But you look at Gujarat, you look at Karnataka, Goa, Manipur or Meghalaya. Through demonetisation, BJP's coffers are filled with black money. They are using black money to bring down a government that has been chosen by the people," Gohil alleged.

"This is being done on the orders of these two people (Modi-Shah). I have full confidence that they will not succeed in Madhya Pradesh," Gohil said. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would pull up those indulging in such acts.

"Constitutional Amendment was made (to ensure) that horse-trading does not take place, but Modi-Shah duo considers it their birthright to indulge in this," he said. "These conspiracies to bring down the government on the basis of money and misuse of power are a blot on democracy and they (BJP) will not succeed in Madhya Pradesh," Gohil said.

According to media reports, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his minister son Jaivardhan also reached the Haryana hotel to meet the MLAs. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nath told PTI, "Things are under control. There is nothing like that. The MLAs will come back." According to the Congress sources, among the eight MLAs who have been taken to Haryana, four are from the Congress, one is an Independent lawmaker, while the rest of them are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

They said that woman BSP MLA Rambai was allegedly manhandled when Congress ministers reached the hotel to meet her..

