After Saamana, Rashmi Thackeray named editor of Marmik too

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:56 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackerayhas been named as editor of `Marmik', a Marathi cartoon weekly started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1960. Recently she was named the editor of the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.

The latest issue of Marmik which hit the stands on Wednesday carried Rashmi Thackeray's name as editor. Bal Thackeray launched Marmik to highlight the issues of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai after leaving his job as a cartoonist at the Free Press Journal.

Apart from the Saamana and Marmik, Rashmi Thackeray will also be the editor of Hindi eveninger `Dophar Ka Saamana'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

