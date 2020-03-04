After Saamana, Rashmi Thackeray named editor of Marmik too
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackerayhas been named as editor of `Marmik', a Marathi cartoon weekly started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1960. Recently she was named the editor of the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.
The latest issue of Marmik which hit the stands on Wednesday carried Rashmi Thackeray's name as editor. Bal Thackeray launched Marmik to highlight the issues of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai after leaving his job as a cartoonist at the Free Press Journal.
Apart from the Saamana and Marmik, Rashmi Thackeray will also be the editor of Hindi eveninger `Dophar Ka Saamana'..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Bal Thackeray
- Rashmi Thackeray
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Saamana
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
'Change of Guard' ceremony to commence from May 1 at Maharashtra Police HQ
Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Maharashtra CM felicitates employee who saved tricolour from fire at GST Bhavan
Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process
Coronavirus: All 77 in Maharashtra isolation wards test negative