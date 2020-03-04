Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why no mention of demonetisation in Union budget, asks Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday questioned the central government again on the demonetisation issue and said that the government did not mention about it in its budget.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:57 IST
Why no mention of demonetisation in Union budget, asks Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday questioned the central government again on the demonetisation issue and said that the government did not mention about it in its budget. "Every detail is discussed in the budget usually. But when demonetisation was implemented then there was no mention of it in the budget. This was really surprising and I did not understand it," Thackeray said at an event here.

Thackeray was speaking at a function held in the central hall of the Maharashtra Assembly to mark the launch of a book written by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book was launched by Thackeray. This was the first time that Thackeray and Fadnavis shared the stage after the conclusion of the Maharashtra Assembly election last year.

"It is good that Devendra Fadnavis wrote a book on budget and I will read it for sure to understand the process of budgeting. It is difficult to understand the budget. I am also no different but since I am a chief minister now I will have to understand it," Thackeray said. Thackeray further advised the former chief minister Fadnavis in a lighter vein to keep writing books on the budget for the next 5-10 years.

"It is good that you wrote a book on the budget before Maharashtra government's first issue of its statement of accounts. We expect that you keep writing on budget for the next 5-10 years so that we continue to learn about our shortcomings," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...

Kenya accuses Somalia of violating its territory in escalating regional feud.

Kenya has accused Somalia of violating its territorial integrity and demanded it cease such breaches in an escalating feud that Washington says is undermining the fight against Islamist militant group al Shabaab. The alleged incursion took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020