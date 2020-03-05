Left Menu
Development News Edition

When RS polls are due, 'fever' to destabilise state govts rises: Cong on developments MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:07 IST
When RS polls are due, 'fever' to destabilise state govts rises: Cong on developments MP

The "fever" to destabilise a state government rises when Rajya Sabha elections are due, the Congress said on Thursday, accusing the BJP of abducting 14 of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. Three Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in the state and they are currently held by Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha (both from BJP).

"Ever since the BJP has come to power at the national level, the democracy of the country is being finished in every state one by one. It started with Arunachal Pradesh," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference. The BJP's policy has always been to ensure that states do not get any government except that of the party, he said. "Where ever other parties have made governments, their (BJP's) aim has been to destabilise them. This fever to destabilise state governments rises when the Rajya Sabha elections are due," Azad said. The efforts in Madhya Pradesh to break the government is not new, "we condemn it, we will raise it in Parliament", he said. "We have never done politics of this kind where we scare and intimidate people to join us," he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs". "Eleven mafias have been identified and are being reigned in by the Congress. They had been active for 15 years. Vyapam scam was unravelling. So this is a conspiracy to bring the Madjya Pradesh government down," he said.

"Who paid for the charter plane to abduct the MLAs? Who paid for the five star hotels?," Surjewala asked. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Sinister design of BJP in breaking state governments, they have hatched a plan to dig the grave of democracy in the country." "By doing this heinous activity they want to destabilise the Congress regime. They are putting pressure on Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh by adopting a carrot and stick policy," he said. Chowdhury urged all opposition parties to unite against the "authoritarian" government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy may raise coronavirus support spending to 5 bln euros - deputy economy minister

Italys government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros 5.57 billion the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday. It is likely...

Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 1239 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conferences wild-card standings. Carl Soderbe...

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020