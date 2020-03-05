Coronavirus: Next eight days crucial, says Maha CM

Amid the coronavirus scare, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onThursday said the next days are crucial and people need to remain cautious. Appealing people to avoid going to crowded places if not necessary and limit the Holi celebrations, Thackeray said, "I pray the coronavirus gets burnt in the Holi fire." "I want to tell people that the next eight days are crucial and we have to remain cautious," he said while making a statement in the state Assembly.

Thackeray also asked people not to panic over the coronavirus, and assured that the government was taking all steps to prevent the spread of the viral infection. The chief minister said he is reviewing the situation on a daily basis since the last one month.PTI MR VT GK GK.

