President Ramaphosa congratulates as Togo President re-elected

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Togo's President-elect, Fauré Essozimna Gnassingbé, on his re-election as the President of the Republic.

Gnassingbé was re-elected during the presidential elections held on 22 February 2020.

President Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of Togo for conducting peaceful elections.

"In this regard, he stated that the peaceful environment under which these elections were conducted signifies yet another positive step towards the deepening of democracy on the African continent," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa further assured the President-elect of his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Togo and underscored the need for the two countries to work together to advance continental integration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

