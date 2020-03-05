BJP seeks resignation of NCP MLC booked for domestic violence

Women activists of the BJP on Thursday staged a protest against NCP MLC Vidya Chavan, who has been booked in a domestic violence case, and demanded her resignation. Chavan and four members of her family, including husband and two sons, have been booked for domestic violence, cruelty and assault on the basis of a complaint filed by her daughter-in law with the Vile Parle police station in Mumbai.

The NCP legislator has denied all charges agianst her and other family members. The protest, which lasted for about an hour, was led by Madhavi Naik, Maharashtra unit president of the BJP women's wing.

Talking to the media, Naik said Chavan should resign after registration of the domestic violence case. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should take note of the incident and ensure strict action in the mater," she said.

"Chavan's behaviour has tarnished the reputation of the legislature. Therefore, we demand that she resign," the BJP leader said..

