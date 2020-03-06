Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 06:23 IST
Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but he predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.

Trump appeared at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, an event conducted by Fox News Channel before an audience in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state that helped propel the Republican to the White House in 2016. During the program, Trump weighed in on the race for the Democratic nomination to face him in the Nov. 3 election and dismissed a question as to whether his polarizing style deepens America's political divide.

The spreading coronavirus has led to a steep downturn in the stock market and fanned fears of an economic dip just as the Republican president asks Americans for a second term. Asked if the coronavirus outbreak hurt the economy, Trump said: “It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say people are now staying in the United States spending their money in the U.S., and I like that.”

“It’s going to all work out. Everybody has to be calm," he said. "We have plans for every single possibility and I think that's what we have to do. We hope it doesn't last too long." Trump repeated his assertion that the travel restrictions he imposed on China early in the crisis had helped limit the outbreak in the United States. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to 12 on Thursday and 53 new cases broke out across the country..

Trump has faced criticism from Democrats for not having the country properly prepared for the possibility of a pandemic. "I think people are viewing us as having done a very good job. What we have to do is do a professional job. Nobody is blaming us for the virus," he said. "This started in China."

Trump's town hall took place just days after the Democratic presidential race took a sharp turn on Super Tuesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden surging ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders in what has become a two-man battle. "I was all set for Bernie," Trump said, adding that Sanders would have benefited if fellow liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren had dropped out sooner. She withdrew from the race on Thursday. nL1N2AY15C

As for his divisive rhetoric, Trump defended how he conducted his personal messaging through tweeting and the like. "When they hit us, we have to hit back. I really feel that. ... I wouldn't be here if I had turned the other cheek," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas cancels more international flights as coronavirus spreads rapidly

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with falling demand due to an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak in countries beyond China. The latest cuts to destinations including T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock sell-off rolls to Asia, bonds rally on virus risk

Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ou...

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but he predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.Trump appeared at his first town hall meeti...

Playoff implications galore as Flames host Coyotes

With major playoff implications on the line, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Calgary Flames on Friday in the fourth matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division rivals. The Flames sit in third place in the Pacific and are three poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020