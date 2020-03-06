Opposition forces adjournment in LS during question hour

The Lok Sabha witnessed an adjournment during question hour on Friday with Congress and some other opposition members trooping into the well of the House over their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. Congress members were also protesting against the suspension of seven party members for the rest of the budget session.

As soon as the House met for the day, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, took up the question hour. However, opposition members continued their protest and he announced that the House has been adjourned till 2 pm. However, the time was revised it was communicated that the House will meet again at 12 noon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.