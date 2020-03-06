Left Menu
BJP MLAs protest over delay in LoP designation for Babulal

  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:31 IST
The opposition BJP MLAs on Friday protested in the Jharkhand Assembly over the delay in designating Babulal Marandi, who was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party recently, as the Leader of Opposition. Marandi had merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha - Prajatantrik (JVM-P) with the BJP last month and was elected the leader of the saffron party's legislature group. However, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto has still not designated Marandi, the first chief minister of the state, as the Leader of Opposition.

BJP MLAs have been disrupting the proceedings of the House on the issue since Saturday last. The BJP members on Friday trooped into the well and staged a sit-in in the first session. They came to the House in the second half, covering their mouth with a saffron cloth.

As the speaker continued with the business of the House, the BJP members clapped before staging a walkout. Earlier in the first session, the Speaker said that there would be no compromise with the question hour and took up some questions.

"Please allow the House in order, I pray to you. If you refuse my prayer then it will be an unfortunate situation," the speaker lamented and adjourned the House till noon after 45 minutes into the first session. Former minister and BJP MLA Randhir Kumar Singh knelt and prostrated in the well, urging the speaker to take an early decision on LoP, prompting the speaker to ask the protesting members not to indulge contrary to behaviour.

The Speaker has been repeatedly urging the opposition members to give him some time to look into the legal process. PTI PVR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

