Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP SEC decides to go ahead with local body polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:06 IST
AP SEC decides to go ahead with local body polls

Overruling the plea made by opposition parties for postponement, the State Election Commission on Friday announced it will issue notification on Saturday for elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. "We have decided to go ahead with the conduct of the elections. Notification will be issued tomorrow," State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said.

Barring the ruling YSR Congress, opposition parties including TDP, Congress and Jana Sena, sought postponement of the elections in view of the coronavirus scare. Talking to reporters after a meeting with representatives of all political parties, no EVMs would be used in the elections as the parties did not have confidence in the machines.

"Though we have no doubts on the EVMs, we have decided to go with ballot papers," Kumar added. Meanwhile, SEC sources said a final call on the exact schedule of elections would be taken by Saturday.

"Initially we wanted to conduct the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs in two phases but given the circumstances we will possibly have them in one go. There will be clarity on this tomorrow," the sources said. The likely date for MPTC and ZPTC polls is March 21 while municipalities and municipal corporations will go to polls on the 27th.

Elections to these local bodies were overdue since July last year when the five-year term ended. With the state high court recently striking down a Government Order that provided 59.85 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and BCs in the rural and urban local bodies, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime decided to go to polls restricting the quota to 50 per cent.

Formal notification for the elections to MPTC and ZPTCs will be issued on Saturday and the last date for filing nominations is March 11. For the municipal elections slated for March 27, the notification will be issued on the 13th.

Counting of votes in rural and urban local bodies will be taken up on March 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

CID website `hacked', message `warning' Modi govt shows up

The website of the Maharashtra polices CID was apparently hacked on Friday with a message warning the Indian police and Modi government against hurting Muslims being displayed. However, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Atulchan...

VIL pegs dues at Rs 21,533 cr, less than half of DoT estimate; Voda CEO meets FM, telecom min

Beleaguered Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday put its total dues to the government following a Supreme Court order at Rs 21,533 crore -- less than half of what the Telecom Department has estimated, even as the Vodafone CEO indicated keenness to m...

Widespread rains lash Punjab, Hry; crop loss assessment ordered in Punjab

Widespread rains lashed Punjab and Haryana on Friday, triggering fear among farmers about damage to wheat crop almost a month before the harvesting season. Rains are not good at this stage and it will certainly affect yield of wheat, Bharti...

Man shot dead by suspected militants in J-K's Tral town

Suspected militants on Friday shot dead a person in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said. Shabir Ahmad Bhat 32, a resident of south Kashmirs Tral town, was shot at and injured around 730 pm, a police official said.He said Bhat w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020