Process for elections to three RS seats kicks in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:38 IST
The process of biennial Rajya Sabha elections to three seats from Rajasthan began on Friday. Three Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan, Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya, are going to complete their terms next month.

Returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said that nomination papers can be filed till March 13. Scrutiny will be held on March 16 and nominations can be withdrawn by March 18, Mathur said.

He said, if required, polling will take place on March 26 from 9 am to 4 pm. The Rajya Sabha has a total of seats for the Rajasthan, with nine of them, including the three whose tenure is going to last next month, are presently held by the BJP. The Congress party's only Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is Manmohan Singh, who was elected unopposed in the RS bypolls held last year after the seat fell vacant following the death of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who was also the party's state president. Congress party, which came to power in December 2018, has a total of 107 MLAs in the house of 200..

