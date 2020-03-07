Left Menu
Delhi violence: Police recover pistol of Shahrukh from his residence, say sources

Sources from the Delhi Police on Saturday informed ANI that it has recovered the pistol of Shahrukh, the man who opened fire and pointed the gun at cops on February 24 during violence in the capital northeast area, from his residence.

Shahrukh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Sources from the Delhi Police on Saturday informed ANI that it has recovered the pistol of Shahrukh, the man who opened fire and pointed the gun at cops on February 24 during violence in the capital northeast area, from his residence. The Delhi Police sources on Friday revealed that it has also recovered the car of the accused in which he had fled from the spot.

Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday. According to sources, on February 24, after the incident, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas and kept roaming around in the clubs there.

On February 25, Shahrukh kept roaming in Delhi's Connaught Place, parked his car in the parking area and slept in the vehicle itself. On February 26, he drove to Punjab's Jalandhar and called up a friend there who refused to meet him having watched him on television.

On February 27, 28 and 29 he remained in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli with one of his friends. On March 1, he left Shamli and kept wandering in buses in Punjab. On March 2, he returned to Shamli.

On March 3, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Shahrukh from Shamli bus stand. He has been sent to four-day police custody. During the investigation, Shahrukh revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. (ANI)

