Election Commission issues dates for Andhra Pradesh local body elections

The State Election Commission on Saturday released the notification for the local body elections. As per the notice issued, the election for MPTC and ZPTC will be held on March 21. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 24.

While the elections for the municipal is scheduled on March 23. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 27. Whereas the Gram Panchayats (I) elections will be held on March 27 and for Gram Panchayats (II) will be held on March 29.

TDP had on March 5 requested the state EC not to include village volunteers in the election process. TDP alleged that 90 per cent of village volunteers are YSRCP workers and they are mere volunteers but not government employees. If they are used in the process, they will influence the voting, the party said. TDP leaders had said that the election commissioner has assured them of convening a meeting of all political parties before the local body elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

