AAP to start 3-month drive to strengthen base in Goa
The Aam Aadmi Party, fresh from a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, will embark on a three-month drive to strengthen its base in Goa, party MLA Atishi said on Saturday. 'Mission Nirman' will begin after the Zilla Parishad polls on March 22 and a 25-member committee headed by Goa AAP leader Valmiki Naik will oversee the programme, she told reporters here.
Atishi, who won the Delhi polls from Kalkaji in south Delhi, said people of Goa were frustrated with the BJP government here while the Congress had reduced itself to a "substitute team" of the saffron party. "Mission Nirman will be carried out over three months at the taluka level to strengthen the party across the state," she added..
