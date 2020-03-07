MP: BJP delegation meets Guv, accuses state govt of vendetta

Amid a poaching row between the ruling Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the latter has submitted a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon accusing the Kamal Nath government of working with political vengeance against the saffron party. A BJP delegation under Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargav, submitted the memorandum on Saturday evening, claiming the MP government was misusing official machinery to harass elected representatives of the opposition.

The memorandum said businesses of BJP leaders were being destroyed, and MLAs and their kin were being harassed, and that there was a serious threat to their live. It said the MP government was misusing the state's plane and helicopter to achieve political goals and asked the governor to intervene.

Earlier on Saturday, Umaria district authorities razed an encroachment in a resort owned by BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, who is said to be a key figure in the poaching row in the state. On Wednesday, the government had ordered closure of an iron ore mine owned by Pathak.

Pathak and BJP MLA from Narela (Bhopal) Vishwas Sarang, both former ministers, also claimed threat to their lives after the state government reportedly withdrew their personal security officers..

