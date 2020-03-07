MP Governor assured us that he will warn Kamal Nath govt on its 'exploitative policies': BJP

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the state assembly, Gopal Bhargava on Saturday said that Governor Lalji Tandon has assured that he will take steps within his domain to warn the Kamal Nath government about its "exploitative policies". "We met the Governor today to complain about the exploitative activities of the government and warn them to stop this. The Governor assured us that he will take steps in his domain and told us that we are soldiers of democracy and should continue our work," Bhargava told reporters after meeting Tandon.

Earlier today, a BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished by the administration. Pathak, who is a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state was resorting to vendetta politics by involving him in the MLA poaching row.

Pathak was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed as minister of state in 2016 in the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra had offered bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. (ANI)

