Trump: No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil
President Donald Trump praised the United States' relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he would impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the South American country.
Ahead of a dinner between the two men at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked if he would continue to hold off placing new tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum. Trump responded that the United States had helped Brazil, but said he would not make any promises regarding tariffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Jair Bolsonaro
- United States
- Brazil
- South American
- MaraLago
- Florida
ALSO READ
'Joyous' Neymar reveals he will miss Brazil carnival
Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center
Assange put lives at risk with his crimes, lawyer for United States says
Berlinale study of slavery unearths the roots of modern Brazil